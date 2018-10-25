The Bike Shorts Trend: Is It Really a Thing?

If you haven't noticed, bike shorts are sort of major right now. From the Kardashian-Jenners to the Hadids, today's most fashion-forward stars can't stop wearing the sporty piece. We have to admit the fitted spandex design isn't the easiest to rock IRL outside of the gym. But now, before you completely turn your head away from the It piece, our senior style editor Marisa Runyon is taking the trend out for a spin, styling in an unexpected way that's polished, elevated and, yes, wearable.

Watch the video ahead and discover our selects of notable styles and get the scoop on what we really think of the trend.

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Daniel Patrick

Daniel Patrick LA Bike Short $110

Good American

Good American The Icon Bike Short $65

Koral

Koral Desonic Biker Short $65

Meshki

Meshki Rona Ribbed Biker Shorts Leggings $28

For more style, see below:

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Demonstrates How to Pull Off a Mini Skirt For Fall

Hurry! Meghan Markle's Chic Striped Dress With Daring Slit Is Still Available to Shop

Celeb Stylist Micaela Erlanger's Under-$60 Jewelry Line Makes Red Carpet Glamour Wearable IRL