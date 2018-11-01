You can now get your hands on pieces from one of Beyonce's favorite designers without spending a fortune.

LaQuan Smith, the 30-year-old Queens native who has created standout pieces for today's modern female music icons (in addition to Queen Bey, Cardi B, Rihanna and Lady Gaga), has teamed up with affordable e-tailer ASOS for a collection that'll have you feeling like the glamorous gals who don his designs.

The body-inclusive collection offers sizes up to 28, priced under $285. Unapologetically sexy, the line includes edgy cocktail dresses in glitter stripes and reflective vinyl, a camo jogger and over-the-knee boots, leopard print separates and a faux fur hoodie with bedazzled drawstring.

Shop our favorite selects from the collection below for clothes that'll always make an impression.

ASOS Design x LaQuan Smith Curve Bodycon Dress in Glitter Stripe $103

ASOS Design x LaQuan Smith Embellished Mesh Bomber $198

ASOS Design x LaQuan Smith Off Shoulder Midi Dress in Vinyl $103

ASOS Design x LaQuan Smith Slim Joggers in Camo Jacquard $103

ASOS Design x LaQuan Smith Padded Over The Knee Heeled Boot in Camo Jacquard $151

ASOS Design x LaQuan Smith Oversized Faux Fur Hoodie with Embellished Draw Cord $103

ASOS Design x LaQuan Smith Wrap Front Bodysuit in Leopard Print $72

