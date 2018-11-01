Shopping

Beyonce's Go-To Designer Just Dropped an Affordable Collection So We Can All Dress Like the Superstar

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Beyonce kicks off On the Run II Tour
Robin Harper/Parkwood/PictureGroup

You can now get your hands on pieces from one of Beyonce's favorite designers without spending a fortune. 

LaQuan Smith, the 30-year-old Queens native who has created standout pieces for today's modern female music icons (in addition to Queen Bey, Cardi B, Rihanna and Lady Gaga), has teamed up with affordable e-tailer ASOS for a collection that'll have you feeling like the glamorous gals who don his designs. 

The body-inclusive collection offers sizes up to 28, priced under $285. Unapologetically sexy, the line includes edgy cocktail dresses in glitter stripes and reflective vinyl, a camo jogger and over-the-knee boots, leopard print separates and a faux fur hoodie with bedazzled drawstring. 

Shop our favorite selects from the collection below for clothes that'll always make an impression. 

LaQuan Smith x ASOS
ASOS

ASOS Design x LaQuan Smith Curve Bodycon Dress in Glitter Stripe $103

LaQuan Smith ASOS bomber
ASOS

ASOS Design x LaQuan Smith Embellished Mesh Bomber $198

LaQuan Smith x ASOS vinyl dress
ASOS

ASOS Design x LaQuan Smith Off Shoulder Midi Dress in Vinyl $103

LaQuan Smith x ASOS camo pants
ASOS

ASOS Design x LaQuan Smith Slim Joggers in Camo Jacquard $103

LaQuan Smith x ASOS camo boots
ASOS

ASOS Design x LaQuan Smith Padded Over The Knee Heeled Boot in Camo Jacquard $151

LaQuan Smith x ASOS hoodie
ASOS

ASOS Design x LaQuan Smith Oversized Faux Fur Hoodie with Embellished Draw Cord $103

LaQuan Smith x ASOS bodysuit
ASOS

ASOS Design x LaQuan Smith Wrap Front Bodysuit in Leopard Print $72

For more on style, peek ahead. 

How Fashion Influencer, Paola Alberdi, Really Gets Ready for New York Fashion Week | Get Ready With Me

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Travis Scott Stars in Major Fashion Campaign -- Pics!

Here's Who Will Be on the Runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Fashion Blogger Aimee Song's New Travel Book Will Give You Major Wanderlust (Exclusive)

Related Gallery

 