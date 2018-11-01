It's official!

Following some hints and speculation, it is now confirmed supermodels Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner will return to the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The last time Gigi and Kendall walked was in 2016. Bella was featured in the 2017 show.

Kendall picked up her wings early as she recreated the heavenly looks with sisters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie in the spirit of Halloween on Thursday. Perhaps it was a hint for today's announcement?

In addition to the three It girls, VS Angels Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo (back from a three-year hiatus), Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill, who'll open the show, will strut their stuff on the catwalk.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Airing on ABC on Sunday, Dec. 2, the annual fashion extravaganza will take place in New York City, following its London, Paris and Shanghai stints, featuring a whopping seven musical performers: Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes and The Struts. Harry Styles and Miguel headlined last year's show.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

“The show is a year-long production, and 2018 promises to be our most ambitious yet,” said Victoria’s Secret executive producer Ed Razek in a press release. “We have more musical guests, more fashion and more stories than ever; and, of course, 60 of the world’s top models.”

The iconic lingerie line has teamed up with London-based designer Mary Katrantzou for a range of pieces punctuated with her signature bold, colorful prints, which will debut during the Holiday Special.

For more on the supermodels, see below:

