The 2000s called and it wants its hat back.

Kendall Jenner was spotted leaving Drake's 32nd birthday party on Tuesday night in an ensemble that gave us major flashbacks. Decked out in early 2000s trends, the supermodel sported a colorful graphic tank, faded low-rise jeans, Adidas three-stripe sneakers and a pink Von Dutch trucker hat -- which was often worn by Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie and Britney Spears during the decade. She completed the nostalgic ensemble with long hair extensions and transparent sunglasses.

Gio/Boni/Backgrid

Before you assume the It girl has completely committed to throwback pieces head to toe (many of her fashion choices reference decades' past trends), Jenner dressed in the attire for the 2000s theme of the rapper's soiree. According to The Source, the fete included a Blockbuster video wall, a 7-11 store with Slurpees, a 106 & Park set and a "Sandra's Rose" room filled with photos of him with his mom and roses, of course.

A Drake fan Instagram account posted a pic of the superstar dressed in a blue Los Angeles jersey with Swizz Beatz.

