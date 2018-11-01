Travis Scott Stars in Major Fashion Campaign -- Pics!
By
Travis Scott is the face of Saint Laurent!
The rapper looks suave and cool in the French design house's new spring/summer 2019 menswear campaign, clad in the line's edgy, tailored jackets, silk shirts, luxe tees and jeans.
The "Astroworld" artist is the father to 9-month-old daughter Stormi, whom he shares with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.
See the chic looks from the new campaign ahead.
For more on Scott, see below:
RELATED CONTENT:
John Mayer, Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper and More Celebrate Mac Miller's Life at L.A. Tribute Concert
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Take Stormi to a Pumpkin Patch -- See the Cute Pics!
Kylie Jenner Calls Travis Scott Her 'Hubby' After He Showers Her With Flowers