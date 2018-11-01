Travis Scott is the face of Saint Laurent!

The rapper looks suave and cool in the French design house's new spring/summer 2019 menswear campaign, clad in the line's edgy, tailored jackets, silk shirts, luxe tees and jeans.

The "Astroworld" artist is the father to 9-month-old daughter Stormi, whom he shares with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

See the chic looks from the new campaign ahead.

