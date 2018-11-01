Fashion

Travis Scott Stars in Major Fashion Campaign -- Pics!

By Amy Lee‍
Travis Scott Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott is the face of Saint Laurent! 

The rapper looks suave and cool in the French design house's new spring/summer 2019 menswear campaign, clad in the line's edgy, tailored jackets, silk shirts, luxe tees and jeans. 

The "Astroworld" artist is the father to 9-month-old daughter Stormi, whom he shares with girlfriend Kylie Jenner

See the chic looks from the new campaign ahead. 

Travis Scott Saint Laurent
Courtesy of Saint Laurent
Travis Scott Saint Laurent
Courtesy of Saint Laurent
Travis Scott YSL
Courtesy of Saint Laurent
Travis Scott YSL
Courtesy of Saint Laurent
Travis Scott YSL
Courtesy of Saint Laurent

