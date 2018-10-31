Mac Miller's famous friends, fans and family gathered in Los Angeles on Wednesday to pay tribute to the late rapper with an epic, emotional concert.

John Mayer, Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott and more stars headlined the show at the Greek Theatre, performing several of Miller's most famous songs, as well as their own hits.

"I saw Mac play this at Hotel Cafe a couple months ago, and he got onstage and he said he was really nervous," Mayer told the crowd prior to covering Miller's recent hit "Small Worlds." "And now, Mac, I'm really nervous. So we got that in common too. This one's for you."

The evening -- which also features performances by Action Bronson, Anderson.Paak, Miguel, SZA, Ty Dolla $ign, Vince Staples and more -- culminated in Miller's parents, Karen and Mark McCormick, joining all the performers on stage for one last tribute to the rapper, who died of a suspected drug overdose on Sept. 7.

The concert included several video packages played for the crowd, showing home movie footage of Miller's (real name: Malcolm James McCormick) musical upbringing, and pre-taped messages from more famous friends like Donald Glover, Jason Sudeikis and Lil Wayne. "Thank you, Malcolm, for sharing your soul with us," Glover said, "your beauty, and especially your love of music." Noticeably absent from all footage, however, was Miller's ex, Ariana Grande, who collaborated with the rapper several times amid their two-year relationship.

However, Grande paid tribute to Miller on Wednesday evening in her own way, sharing a snap to her Instagram stories wearing the rapper's memorable "I'm not a rapper" hoodie and snuggling with his dog, Myron.

