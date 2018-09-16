In their first home game of the new season, the Pittsburgh Steelers honored Mac Miller with some emotional tributes to the late rapper.

Running back James Conner honored the Pittsburgh native, and life-long Steelers fan, with a pair of custom-painted cleats, featuring Miller's face, as well as some of his song titles and lyrics.

Before the game, the 23-year-old NFL star took to Twitter to share some photos of the custom-made footwear, and to pay his respects to the "Self Care" rapper.

"Thank you Mac," Conner wrote -- along with a prayer and a teardrop emoji -- above a collection of snapshots showing the special cleats from several angles.

The custom cleats weren't just for show either! Conner donned the honorary gear for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh and rocked them throughout the game.

Conner, however, wasn't the only one paying tribute to the artist. In fact, the Steelers also honored his memory by playing his hit track, "Knock Knock," the lead single off his 2010 mixtape, K.I.D.S.

The Steeler also paid their respects to Miller the morning after he died, sharing a photo of the performer at a game, decked out head-to-toe in team gear.

"RIP Mac Miller. Thanks for being a great Steelers fan," the team captioned the snapshot.

Miller was found dead of an apparent overdose on Sept. 7 at his home in the San Fernando Valley. He was 26. The news comes just weeks after he was charged with a DUI, and months after his breakup from Ariana Grande.

Among the many tributes paid to Miller in the wake of his death, rapper Post Malone most-recently honored the artist with a customized white T-shirt that read, "RIP Mac Miller" when he took the stage at the KAABOO Del Mar festival in San Diego on Friday.

