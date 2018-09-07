Mac Miller Dead at 26: Chance the Rapper, Questlove and More React
Rapper Mac Miller died of a reported overdose on Friday, according to TMZ.
The news comes just weeks after the 26-year-old rapper was charged with a DUI, and months after his breakup from Ariana Grande.
While Grande has yet to comment on the news, many fans and famous friends of Miller, real name: Malcolm James McCormick, have taken to social media to share their memories of the rapper and condolences to his family and loved ones.
"I dont know what to say," Chance the Rapper tweeted. "Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him."
Other rap stars also weighed in on the tragic news. Wiz Khalifa tweeted, "Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy," while Riff Raff recalled that the "Self Care" rapper "had a vibe that brightened up any room."
See more reactions below:
After Miller's arrest in May, Grande tweeted, "Pls take care of yourself." She also responded to a fan who blamed her for the incident which occurred just weeks after their split, revealing that Miller's struggle with sobriety was "toxic" for their relationship.
"Of course I didn't share how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well," she said.
See more about the former couple in the video below.
Related Gallery