Rapper Mac Miller died of a reported overdose on Friday, according to TMZ.

The news comes just weeks after the 26-year-old rapper was charged with a DUI, and months after his breakup from Ariana Grande.

While Grande has yet to comment on the news, many fans and famous friends of Miller, real name: Malcolm James McCormick, have taken to social media to share their memories of the rapper and condolences to his family and loved ones.

"I dont know what to say," Chance the Rapper tweeted. "Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him."

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Its so crazy cause earl literally hit me up this morning him and vince were real friebds I met at a pivotal time in my life through mac. This shit hurts so bad. If you love someone male sure u tell em — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Other rap stars also weighed in on the tragic news. Wiz Khalifa tweeted, "Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy," while Riff Raff recalled that the "Self Care" rapper "had a vibe that brightened up any room."

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

DAM LETS ALL SAY A PRAYER TO GOD FOR MAC MiLLER TO GO TO HEAVEN SUCH A GOOD ENERGY HE HAD A ViBE THAT BRiGHTENED UP ANY ROOM ALWAYS i WiLL NEVER FORGET MAKiNG AQUABERRY DOLPHiN AT YOUR HOUSE U LAUGHED WHEN i SAiD TO PUT AN ACTUAL DOLPHiN ON THE SONG 😂 LOVE U BROTHER @MacMillerpic.twitter.com/38s0JBS4iR — VåNiLLå GōRiLLå 🗯🦍 (@JODYHiGHROLLER) September 7, 2018

Fuck. — Glasper’s Beef Patty Chef (@questlove) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller ❤️ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 7, 2018

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018

Rest in your peace Mac Miller.

Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.

Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 7, 2018

I remember speaking with Mac Miller like it was yesterday. His commitment to the work of social justice was so clear. RIP Mac. pic.twitter.com/1orssc1vVM — deray (@deray) September 7, 2018

Damn... Rest In Peace, Mac Miller. My heart breaks for his family and friends. 💔 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace Mac Miller and deepest sympathy to his family. This is a very sad day. — Joel Madden (@JoelMadden) September 7, 2018

We lost a great artist today in Mac Miller. He was a beautiful caring person who was always true to himself. You are a rare one Malcolm. And we love you. Thank you for always making us… https://t.co/b5mVnMhZ6q — LORDS OF PORTLAND (@portugaltheman) September 7, 2018

im at a loss for words. we lost an inspiration to fans and many musicians. youre a musical icon forever. Rest in Peace Mac Miller 🖤 pic.twitter.com/SdHC73GCd3 — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) September 7, 2018

Feels like I just got hit in the stomach hearing about Mac Miller. A seriously incredible spirit and talent with so, so much ahead of him. Rest In Peace. — Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) September 7, 2018

I’m so fucked up right now this is so sad I can’t believe it R.I.P. MAC MILLER — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) September 7, 2018

Wow. R.I.P. Mac Miller. That was one talented kid. Such a loss. — Papa Roach (@paparoach) September 7, 2018

Damn RIP Mac Miller :( — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) September 7, 2018

Fucking sad. Great artist. Too many great years ahead of him. RIP @MacMiller — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) September 7, 2018

After Miller's arrest in May, Grande tweeted, "Pls take care of yourself." She also responded to a fan who blamed her for the incident which occurred just weeks after their split, revealing that Miller's struggle with sobriety was "toxic" for their relationship.

"Of course I didn't share how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well," she said.

