Lil Xan Pays Tribute to Mac Miller With New Face Tattoo

Lil Xan is bidding farewell to Mac Miller with some new prominent ink.

On Sunday, just two days after the 26-year-old rapper died from an apparent overdose, Xan got on Instagram to share a new tattoo on his face intended to pay tribute to Miller. The new artwork is a phrase written above his right eyebrow. It reads, “Memento mori.”

“MOMENTO MORI 💔 miss you Mac, y’all can start hating me now,” he captioned the photo debuting the new tattoo. The phrase is Latin that literally means “Remember you must die.”



Just a day later, the 22-year-old rapper debuted yet another face tattoo. This one is a pair of tears below his left eye. Although, he doesn’t reference Miller in the post showcasing the ink, it’s hard to ignore the imagery or the timing.



“I do this for me, I could care less if this makes me ugly because that’s what I was going for, Ugly is the new Beautiful, well not really but there’s some truth to that, I love you guys 💔,” he wrote alongside the second selfie.



On Friday afternoon, emergency responders were called to Miller’s home in the San Fernando Valley. They were asked to treat an individual in cardiac arrest. Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Xan’s tribute to the rapper is just one of many shared by countless fellow performers and actors who knew him. However, arguably the most poignant comes from his mother, Karen Meyers, who shared a photo of herself alongside her smiling son at a baseball game on Sunday. She captioned the image with just a heartbroken emoji.

