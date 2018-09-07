Noah Cyrus is getting emotional in her latest music.

The 18-year-old singer dropped her new song, "Mad at You," on Friday, just days after her public split from Lil Xan. The heartfelt track is a duet between Cyrus and R&B singer Gallant, filled with lyrics hinting at the lead up to break up.

"We need to talk. You should sit. I don't want to start a fight," she sings at the top of the song. "But the minute it gets to my lips, I can feel my tongue is tied." The words show a struggle to communicate, but also seem to indicate she still has feelings for the ex in the song.

Cyrus sings just before the chorus, "Baby, we need to talk 'cause I think it's time that I walk away before you start calling my name. Because when you start begging me to stay—it's going to be hard as hell, and baby you know me well. No matter what you do, I can never be mad at you."

It's also telling that the cover art for the tune features Cyrus, looking upward, with a single tear rolling down her cheek. Listen to the ballad here.

Lil Xan, real name Diego Leanos, and Cyrus broke up over Labor Day weekend after the rapper accused his girlfriend of cheating on him, and alleging that their relationship was a publicity stunt arranged by Columbia Records. Cyrus slammed the claims, and in turn, alleged that he had been cheating.

The messy breakup came just shortly after the pair appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York, where ET spoke with them about making music together.

"We literally, like, went into the studio one night and fell asleep,” Cyrus explained. “And woke up a banger and then we were like, ‘We need to get one out in the next week,’ so we wrote ‘Live or Die’ and, like, put it out in a week and it's like, the reaction is amazing."

When asked if the pair is in love, Lil Xan quickly replied, “Of course we’re in love."

"I’m obsessed with him," Cyrus added.

Sadly, the relationship didn't last. Cyrus is now focusing on releasing her own EP, Good Cry, on Sept. 21 and kicking off her first North American headling title, similarly titled The Good Cry, one day later on Sept. 22.

Check out more about Cyrus and Lil Xan in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Noah Cyrus Slams Lil Xan's Cheating Accusation Amid Very Public Break-Up

Noah Cyrus Says She's 'In Love' and 'Obsessed' With Lil Xan at VMAs (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: Noah Cyrus Reveals the Advice She Gives to Miley!

Related Gallery