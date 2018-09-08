John Mayer Shares Heartfelt Letter Dedicated to Mac Miller

John Mayer is reflecting on his friendship with Mac Miller.

On Saturday, the "New Light" singer couldn't help but share his feelings about the late rapper, who died on Friday. Mayer, 40, posted a photo of Miller and in a heartfelt letter shared how incredible it was to work with him, what a fan he was of his music, and how much he will be missed.

"This was going to be Mac Miller’s year. He made a quantum leap in his music," Mayer began. "That’s incredibly hard to do, to evolve and get better and more focused while your career is already underway. You don’t get there without a lot of work, and Mac had put the work in. I didn’t expect to play on his album the day he played some songs for me at his house, but when I heard 'Small Worlds,' I gave it a short, chirpy little 'yup,' which is the highest praise I can give a track."

"I grabbed the nearest guitar in the room and within a couple of hours we had finished a tune that made me so incredibly happy to have a part in, not to mention we established a nice little friendship," he continued. "He was so funny I just kind of stopped typing 'LOL' back in our texts. Mac was, to me, on permanent LOL status. I gave him whatever guidance I thought I had the right to, having been through the press ringer in the past and wanting him to understand that none of that noise could ever really take a bite out of the music he was about to put out."

Mayer added that the last time he saw Miller was when he was playing at Hotel Café in Los Angeles for a crowd of 100. The "Gravity" crooner recalled how "nervous" and "honest" Miller was with his fans.

"I thought that was so endearing, especially seeing as he would go on to play one of the best sets I’d seen in a very long time," he marveled. "Mac put in the work. He made his best album and formed the band that was weeks away from becoming a breakout live sensation. Believe me when I say that. I send my love and support to everyone who knew him better, because what relative little I did, I just adored."

Meanwhile, Miller's mother, Karen Meyers, continues to mourn the loss of her son. On her Instagram on Saturday, she shared a photo of the two at a baseball game. The pic shows the late rapper with his head on his mom as he gives a cheesy smile to the camera.

"💔" Meyers captioned the pic.

In a statement to ET on Friday, Miller's family said, "Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time."

The rapper died of an apparent overdose, according to TMZ. A spokesperson for the LAPD tells ET, “There was a radio call related to a death investigation into an adult male" at Miller's San Fernando Valley home on Friday at 11:42 a.m.

