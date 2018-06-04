Andy Cohen Celebrates 50th Birthday on ‘WWHL,’ Talks John Mayer Dating Rumors

Happy Birthday, Andy Cohen!

The king of Bravo celebrated his 50th birthday in style on Sunday’s Watch What Happens Live. Cohen was surprised by his bestie, John Mayer, coming out to host the special birthday episode as well as some close friends, who stood behind the bar throughout the episode.

Mayer, 40, kicked things off by covering one of Cohen’s favorite Diana Ross songs, “It’s My House.”

Cohen jammed out to Mayer’s soulful rendition, which the singer admitted, “I have done nothing but learn that song in the last 48 hours. I have ate, breathed and slept ‘It’s My House.’ And I am now a fan of that song!”

But Mayer wasn’t the only one who serenaded Cohen. The talk show host also got a surprise call from country legend Dolly Parton, who jokingly agreed with Cohen that her 1977 song, “Me and Little Andy,” was actually written about him.

“I’m a huge fan of yours and I didn’t want to miss the chance to say ‘Happy Birthday’ to my favorite Little Andy!” Parton declared after singing a verse of “Me and Little Andy” over the phone.

Cohen and Mayer reflected on their tight-knit friendship and even addressed rumors of a secret romance between them.

“Do you think people wonder if we’re in a secret relationship? We get a lot of nods from behind the bar,” Mayer quipped after Cohen declared, “I feel like I know your body too.”

Cohen laughed as his pals nodded and tried to give Mayer a high-five.

“See, I tried to give you a straight high-five and you gave me a gay [handshake],” Cohen laughed.

“My nails are still wet!” Mayer joked.

Later when Cohen was talking about convincing certain celebrities to be on his show, he replied, “I’m always trying to turn them.”

Mayer added, “Believe me, I know you like trying to turn people.”

At the end of the show, Cohen graciously thanked Mayer for hosting and being there.

“To you, we’ve said I love you a thousand times, but just honestly, you’re getting ready for the Dead [& Company] show, ‘New Light’ the video came out today, I absolutely cannot believe that you put yourself on a freaking plane [to be here],” Cohen said. “I really do feel like we have had a glorious time together, but this last year has been like a victory lap of love and that you did this for me is blowing my mind.”

The singer posted several birthday Instagrams to his pal, writing on one, “I love you, and you are such a special person that I’m sure you are known throughout the universe.”

For more from Cohen, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Andy Cohen Dishes On the Most Tipsy Guests He's Had on 'Watch What Happens Live' (Exclusive)

Andy Cohen Dishes on Getting Stoned at the Met Gala and the Tipsiest Celeb He Saw

Andy Cohen Says He's 'Moved On' From Kathy Griffin Feud

Related Gallery