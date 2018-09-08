Those closest to Mac Miller are reeling from his death.

The rapper's ex-girlfriend, Nomi Leasure, took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to "a person who forever changed my life." Miller, who died on Friday, dated Leasure from high school until 2016. When his career blew up, she moved with him from across the country to Los Angeles.

The writer shared an excerpt from a story she wrote for the Tumblr blog Peek magazine, titled The Art of Healing Part V: Return. In the piece, Leasure tells the story of a former couple who reunite in a bar two years after their breakup to discuss their relationship.

"Wrote this nearly a week ago, about a person who forever changed my life. Full story at peek-mag.com ❤️ but in truth, no one could ever really know," she wrote on Instagram.

While Leasure did not name Miller in the story, fans were quick to express their condolences. "If you had seen him sitting there you’d have first noticed his bouncing knees -- an anxious habit -- that threw the ceiling lights off kilter and caused an eerie pulsing of the bulbs,” Leasure wrote in the piece. “He was nervous, it was palpable.”

“He had a lot to unload. A lot of untruths to untangle from the headlines. And she had always been a good listener,” Leasure continued. “Neither had anything to prove, though they each urgently needed to be understood.”

In a statement to ET on Friday, Miller's family said, "Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time."

The rapper died of an apparent overdose, according to TMZ. A spokesperson for the LAPD tells ET, “There was a radio call related to a death investigation into an adult male" at Miller's San Fernando Valley home on Friday at 11:42 am.

A source tells ET, meanwhile, that Miller's most recent ex, Ariana Grande, was "devastated" by his death. He and Grande dated for nearly two years before their breakup in May.

“Although the two ended their relationship, Ariana always shared a deep connection with Mac and wanted nothing but the best for him," the source said. "Ariana is very upset."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Disables Instagram Comments as Fans Blame Her for Mac Miller's Death

Ariana Grande 'Devastated' by Mac Miller's Death, Source Says (Exclusive)

Everything Mac Miller and Ariana Grande Have Said About Their Relationship

Related Gallery