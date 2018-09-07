Ariana Grande has disabled comments on her Instagram account in the wake of her ex, Mac Miller's, death from an apparent overdose.

ET can confirm that the rapper died at age 26 on Friday, and some fans were quick to blame Grande -- who announced her split from Miller in May after nearly two years together -- for his sudden death.

"You lowkey evil," read one message, while another user posted, "You did this to him, smh." Yet another wrote, "I HOPE YOURE HAPPY WITH PETE," referring to Grande's current engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. The pair were first romantically linked shortly after Grande and Miller's breakup went public earlier this summer.

What you guys aren’t gonna do is blame Ariana Grande for his addiction when he was struggling with it BEFORE they even started dating. Addiction is a horrible illness & hard to beat so instead of trying judge/blame everyone for it try to help/understand people struggling with it pic.twitter.com/akKiOMkBoW — 👺aja👺 (@trappednerves) September 7, 2018

A source tells ET that Grande is "devastated" by the tragic news of Miller's death. “Although the two ended their relationship, Ariana always shared a deep connection with Mac and wanted nothing but the best for him," the source added of the former couple. "Ariana is very upset."

A second source also tells ET that Grande is heartbroken, adding, “Despite their split, Ariana had always been supportive of his sobriety."

Grande and Miller, real name: Malcolm James McCormick, were first romantically linked in August 2016 and released several songs together, including "The Way" and "My Favorite Part."

Following their split earlier this year, Grande took to Instagram to address the breakup.

"This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick," the 24-year-old "Sweetener" singer wrote at the time, sharing a snap of the pair holding hands.

"I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us."

"Unconditional love is not selfish," she continued. "It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it's not you. I can't wait to know and support you forever and I'm so proud of you!!"

Ariana Grande/Instagram

However, following Miller's arrest on a DUI charge later that month, the singer addressed the rapper's struggles with sobriety on Twitter, in response to a Twitter user who wrote, "Mac Miller totaling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood."

Grande replied with a lengthy response, calling her relationship with the rapper, and his sobriety, "toxic."

"How absurd you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn't the case (just Cinderealla is ab me)," she tweeted. "I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his sh** together is a very major problem."

"Let's please stop doing that," the singer continued. "Of course I didn't share how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well."

See more about the former couple's relationship in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande 'Devastated' by Mac Miller's Death, Source Says (Exclusive)

Everything Mac Miller and Ariana Grande Have Said About Their Relationship

Mac Miller Dead at 26 After Apparent Overdose

Related Gallery