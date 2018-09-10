On Sunday, Mac Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, took to Instagram to post a touching photo of herself and her son at a ball game together, just two days after he died of an apparent overdose.

In the image, the “Self Care” rapper sports a Pittsburgh Pirates jersey while offering the camera a toothy grin as his mother sits proudly beside him in the stands. Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, was a Pittsburgh native, and the photo was clearly taken during a visit. She captioned the photo with only a broken-hearted emoji.



Miller was pronounced dead on Friday afternoon after his body was discovered at his San Fernando Valley home in California. Emergency responders were alerted by a male friend and were asked to treat an individual in cardiac arrest.

The 26-year-old rapper had a long history with substance abuse and depression. In February 2016, Miller participated in a documentary for Fader in which he discussed his own opinion on overdosing.



"I'd rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged-out mess who can't even get out of his house. Overdosing is just not cool," he said. "There's no legendary romance, you don't go down in history because you overdosed. You just die."



Following his tragic passing, fans and friends alike have shared their shock and dismay on social media. Among them was his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande, who posted a simple black-and-white photo of Miller looking calmly up at the camera while sitting on the ground.

