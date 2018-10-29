Ariana Grande took the stage for her first performance in almost two months during NBC's Very Wicked Halloween special on Monday, which celebrated the 15th anniversary of the beloved musical.

Clad appropriately in an emerald green bustier top with cascading ruffles, with black pants and a dramatically matching green lip, Grande flawlessly belted a stunning rendition of Wicked favorite, "The Wizard and I," following performances by the show's original Broadway stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, as well as Adam Lambert, Ledisi and Pentatonix.

The special -- which was hosted by Chenoweth and Menzel -- marked Grande's first time on stage since her performance at Aretha Franklin's funeral at the end of August. It's been a tumultuous few months for the singer, as she mourned the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, and announced her split from fiance Pete Davidson.

This will give you CHILLS! @ArianaGrande slays her performance of “The Wizard and I”. #Wicked15pic.twitter.com/zGWQiZvIfe — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) October 30, 2018

Grande previously admitted that she nearly backed out of the commitment, sharing a shot on her Instagram Stories on the day of the taping with the candid comment, "Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!”

However, the singer later shared another photo of her script from the shoot, writing that she was “honored to be included in this celebration of 15 years of my favorite musical of all time 💚 wouldn’t miss it for the whole universe #wicked15.”

ET sat down with Chenoweth ahead of the special, where she opened up about her bond with Grande, which dates back even before the young singer made her Broadway debut in 13 back in 2008.

"When she was nine, her mom brought her backstage to my dressing room, and this tiny little nugget says, 'I like to sing too,' and I thought, 'Aww that's sweet,' you know how many times I've heard that," Chenoweth recalled. "And then she busted out in something and I was like, 'Oh, I think that might be a really good singer, actually.'"

"I gave her a little wand, which she still has, so this is a long relationship," she continued, raving over Grande's upcoming performance. "So, for me, it's a full circle moment to watch her have this moment. Everybody else get their Kleenex ready, I am going to have to have snot rags, 'cause I am not going to be well. Like, I am not well already, when I think about it, look at me, my voice is shaking. I can't even think about it. I just saw her rehearse, she is going to kill it."

