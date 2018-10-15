Ariana Grande is heading to Oz!

In an Instagram post on Monday, the 25-year-old pop star shared a pic from rehearsals for A Very Wicked Halloween, a concert marking Wicked’s 15 years on Broadway.

“Honored to be included in this celebration of 15 years of my favorite musical of all time 💚 wouldn’t miss it for the whole universe #wicked15,” Grande wrote alongside a pic of her script, which features the lyrics to “The Wizard and I.”

According to the script, it appears that Grande will be singing the role of Elphaba, which Idina Menzel originated on Broadway.

Grande will join Pentatonix, Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth -- the show’s original Glinda -- in the concert when it airs at 10 p.m. on Oct. 29 on NBC.

just rehearsed with the orchestra & have butterflies. can’t wait for y’all to see this 💚 @WICKED_Musicalpic.twitter.com/eAIb8U7Fbv — Scott Hoying (@scotthoying) October 15, 2018

This isn’t Grande’s first foray into TV musicals. She also starred as Penny Pingleton in NBC’s 2016 iteration of Hairspray.

The exciting update comes after Grande canceled her appearance at F**k Cancer’s inaugural Barbara Berlanti Heroes fundraising gala over the weekend. Grande was slated to sing a song from Wicked with Chenoweth. Her manager, Scooter Braun, explained the “God Is a Woman” singer’s absence at the event.

“One of the most amazing things about this organization is that they help people when they're having the worst moments in their life, and they give sympathy and a calm nature to people in need in those moments,” he said. “And you saw your invite, someone I'm very close to was supposed to come sing for you today, and because of things that she's going through, she couldn't be here today.”

Grande’s tough time that Braun alluded to, began with the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, last month. Since his death, Grande also pulled out of performing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live’s season premiere.

SNL is also home to Pete Davidson, Grande’s 24-year-old former fiance, whom she split from over the weekend.

Following their breakup, a source told ET that Grande was the one to end the relationship, citing bad timing.

“Ariana made the final decision. It was time to realize this wasn’t the right time for them and Pete is incredibly heartbroken. Pete is still so in love with her. He wanted his whole world to revolve around her but she was emotionally unavailable,” the source said. “He realizes she was at her limit with pressure from everyone and everything around her. There were days she just wanted to run away from the world just to get some peace and quiet and peace of mind. Pete had to give her that space out of love."

The source continued, “Their timing has truly affected their plans and made it impossible for them to make it work at the moment. ... They have a very special connection, partly because Pete has been there for Ariana during a painful time in her life. She will forever and always be grateful to Pete."

Though their engagement is currently off, the source told ET that neither Davidson nor Grande are ruling out getting back together in the future.

“They just know that they cannot be engaged right now or be in a serious relationship because of the stress Ariana has had to face recently and the stress of their careers," the source noted. “... They both want a family one day and realize they will have to step back a bit from their careers to do that. They love and trust each other so much and want to keep the option open for a further together."

Watch the video below for more on the former couple:

