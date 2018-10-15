Fans of Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande likely have whiplash from following the former couple’s whirlwind romance over the past few months.

Shortly after splitting from their respective exes, Cazzie David and Mac Miller, Davidson and Grande went public with their romance in May. Weeks later, the Saturday Night Live star proposed to the “God Is A Woman” singer with a $93,000 diamond sparkler.

Since that time, the two had been very public with their PDA, both on social media and off.

The news broke this weekend that the pair had called it quits and ended their engagement, and though many were surprised by the quick ending, several recent signs have pointed to this split.

Grande has mainly stayed out of the spotlight since the September death of her ex Miller. The singer posted several tributes to Miller online, and chose to skip the Emmy Awards where Davidson and the cast of SNL were honored. Davidson also chose to stay home with his then-fiancee.

Despite this, the pair appeared to still be going strong. They adopted a pet pig named Piggie Smalls together, and Davidson got the little porker inked his side.

In fact, Davidson publicly spoke about their romance several times following Miller’s death. First, he appeared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show to openly talk about his fiancee, and he was then teased on the premiere of SNL about the quick engagement. Following that premiere, he gushed about Grande on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Grande, meanwhile, appeared to be struggling. In late September, she took to Twitter to share some of her tougher moments with fans.

“Can I pls have one OK day. just one. pls,” she wrote. “I’m so tired pls.”

Referencing her “tough month,” Grande thanked her fans for their support.

Grande also pulled out of performing on the premiere of SNL for “emotional reasons.”

Despite publicly joking about his romance, Davidson seemingly showed signs of an imminent split from Grande in mid-October. He was seen at a Yankees game with his Grande-inspired neck tattooed covered up with a large heart. The move was oddly reminiscent of the Cazzie David-inspired tattoo he had covered after their split earlier this year.

Then over the weekend, Grande pulled out of a scheduled appearance at the F**k Cancer’s inaugural Barbara Berlanti Heroes fundraising gala. The cancellation happened just hours before the split news broke, and Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, spoke out about it at the event where he was being honored.

“Someone I’m very close to was supposed to come to sing for you today, and because of things she’s going through, she couldn’t be here today,” Braun said. “And while I was frustrated, being the manager, my wife, being who she always is, just looked at me and she goes, ‘She needs this time.’”

Shortly after that news, multiple outlets reported that Grande and Davidson had split.

Neither Grande nor Davidson has yet to publicly speak out about the breakup. Davidson has seemingly deleted his Instagram account yet again, and Grande hasn’t posted for days.

