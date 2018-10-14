Ariana Grande, still coping from recent events, pulled out of another singing engagement.

The hit-making songstress was slated to perform at F**k Cancer’s inaugural Barbara Berlanti Heroes fundraising gala on Saturday but cancelled. However, the 25-year-old singer’s manager Scooter Braun took the stage at the event where he received an award and took the time to explain Grande’s absence.

"One of the most amazing things about this organization is that they help people when they're having the worst moments in their life, and they give sympathy and a calm nature to people in need in those moments,” he explained, via E! News. “And you saw your invite, someone I'm very close to was supposed to come sing for you today, and because of things that she's going through, she couldn't be here today. And while I was frustrated, being the manager, my wife, being who she always is, just looked at me and she goes, 'She needs this time.'"

Grande is still recovering from the tragic loss of her ex Mac Miller, who died of an apparent overdose in early Sept.

According to the news outlet, Grande was slated to perform about a duet from the hit music Wicked with original cast member Kristen Chenoweth. Instead, the latter sang “Bring Him Home” from another beloved musical -- Les Miserables.

At the last moment, the comic Trevor Noah was brought in to fill in for Grande as well.

F**k Cancer is an non-profit, founded by Braun’s wife Yael Cohen, which works to fund the prevention and early detection of cancer.

Grande was also originally set to be the first musical guest on this season of Saturday Night Live but cancelled. Kanye West ended up filling in.

