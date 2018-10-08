Ariana Grande is headed to the Vegas Strip for New Year’s Eve!



The “God Is a Woman” singer is officially slated to take the stage at The Chelsea in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Dec. 29 to ensure that the weekend leading up to 2019 will be unforgettable for fans! Then, on Monday, Dec. 31, hometown heroes Imagine Dragons will be taking the stage at The Cosmopolitan’s venue to offer a rousing show and bid the year farewell in style.



This exciting news arrives after a tumultuous few months for the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer, who cancelled her appearance on the premiere episode of Saturday Night Live soon after her ex Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose in early September. Kanye West ultimately filled in.



The show’s creator and executive producer, Lorne Michaels, explained on Cadence13’s ORIGINS podcast that she needed to cancel due to “emotional reasons.”

She also decided to skip the Emmys this year in order to recuperate from recent events.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much-needed time to heal and mend,” her rep said in a statement to ET. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”



It’s also noteworthy that the 25-year-old songstress got engaged to SNL regular Pete Davidson in June after less than a month of dating. Their relationship alone led to all manner of reactions from her fans, including death threats directed at the comedian.



However, Davidson and Grande have managed to take all these ups and downs in stride, and we’re betting her concert in Vegas on NYE weekend is going to be the place to be as 2018 draws to a close, especially if the funnyman is on hand!



Tickets for both Grande and Imagine Dragons go on sale on Friday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. PST. Head here to learn more.



