Ariana Grande appeared in good spirits as she enjoyed a rainy stroll with friends in New York on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old pop star was snapped smiling as she walked arm-in-arm with two pals, unfazed by the rain.

Wearing grey sweatpants and a Knicks hoodie, the "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress had her signature ponytail tucked into a bun as the trio enjoyed some fresh air.

The outing came after Grande’s rep shared that the young musician had skipped attending the 2018 Emmy Awards with fiancé Pete Davidson (whose show, Saturday Night Live was up for 21 awards) to “heal and mend,” after a difficult period which culminated in the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, earlier this month.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much-needed time to heal and mend,” her rep said in a statement to ET. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Miller was found dead of an apparent overdose on Sept. 7. On Friday, Grande broke her silence on the sad news, admitting she was struggling to “wrap my head around it.”

“We talked about this. so many times,” she continued in a heartfelt social media post. “I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. rest."

The devastating loss came less than 18 months after Grande was caught up in a deadly bombing at a concert she was playing in Manchester, UK.

