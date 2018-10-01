He’s back… again!

A little more than two months after Pete Davidson wiped his Instagram account clean of photos, the Saturday Night Live star, 24, returned, yet again, to the social media platform on Sunday.

Posting a very blurry image of what appears to be himself, Davidson wrote, "Hooray Romano.”

His fiancee, Ariana Grande, who cancelled her appearance on this weekend’s SNL premiere for personal reasons, seemed thrilled by her man’s post.

“This is sick and ur page looks cool never post again,” the 25-year-old singer commented.

She also added, “Where the mixtape.”

The couple has been known to share their love for one another on social media, posting many pics and comments on social media.

This isn’t the first time Davidson has returned to Instagram. In late September, he posted a video of the paparazzi, which he later deleted.

Back in July, Davidson explained to fans his reasoning for taking a brief social media break.

“No, there’s nothing wrong. No nothing happened,” he wrote. “No there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t want to be on Instagram anymore or on any social media platform.”

Davidson, who has been open about his struggles with mental health, added, “The Internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f**king lit.”

Though Grande was not on Saturday’s show, Davidson was still teased mercilessly about their romance by his SNL-co-stars. Grande has been taking some time out of the spotlight following the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, who died of an apparent drug overdose in September.

