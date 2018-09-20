Pete Davidson is back on Instagram, but is done with the paparazzi.

After deleting all his posts on the app back in July, Davidson shared his first video, showing him walking down the street, greeting photographers by casually, saying, "Hey, how are ya? How you guys doing?" before shouting, "Oh, welcome home!"

Davidson wrote in the caption, "@nbcsnl back next week. f**k the internet tho..."

The 24-year-old comedian explained his decision to wipe his posts from the photo-sharing app at the time, putting rumors of trouble in his relationship with fiancee Ariana Grande to rest.

"No, there's nothing wrong. No nothing happened," he wrote in July. "No there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore, or on any social media platform."

"The Internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good," he continued. "Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f**king lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point. Your neighborhood goon, Pete."

Grande has also had her struggles with the internet lately, and has been laying low and limiting her posts on social media in the wake of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller's, death earlier this month. The 25-year-old disabled comments on her Instagram shortly after Miller's death, when fans started leaving nasty messages blaming her for the tragedy. Grande was "incredibly hurt" by the comments, ET's source said.

The pair also opted not to attend the Emmys on Monday. Grande's rep explained she has decided to take time off to "heal and mend," and that “Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York.”

Davidson is returning to Saturday Night Live for his fourth year when the new season kicks off Sept. 29, with host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West.

