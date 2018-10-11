Piggie Smalls makes his music video debut!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s pet pig has officially taken center stage in his mom’s music video for the song “Breathin.”

The adorable porker is the main attraction in the clip as he walks around on some bedding, soundtracked by Grande’s powerhouse vocals.

Davidson recently opened up about the couple’s decision to purchase a pet pig. "Can I just say, this girl, she was like, ‘I want a pig!’” Davidson told Seth Meyers on Late Night last month. "And then an hour later, it was just there. Like, I’m still trying to get a Propecia refill for the last two weeks and this chick got a pig in a f**king hour.”

The Saturday Night Live comedian also lamented the fact that having a pet pig isn’t always the best idea for someone living in New York City.

"It’s big now! The first two days it was really new and it didn’t move much,” he said of PIggie Smalls. "But now it’s starting to bite and [headbutt].”

Davidson doesn’t seem to mind, though. The jokester already got a tattoo of his new pet.

