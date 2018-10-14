Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Split After Whirlwind Engagement

After five months together, and a shocking engagement, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have parted ways, multiple outlets report.

The breakup reportedly happened just this weekend with both individuals convinced that their relationship doesn’t have what it takes to go the distance. The split also appears amicable. TMZ was first to report the news.

Fans everywhere we shocked in June when it was confirmed that the 25-year-old singer had gotten engaged to Davidson after just a few weeks of dating. Soon after, the Saturday Night Live cast member presented Grande with a $90,000 diamond ring.

Thus began months of PDA-filled posts and adorable messages between the newly engaged pair, seemingly flouting their love for their detractors, who felt they were moving too fast or simply didn’t approve of the relationship. The 24-year-old funnyman even admitted on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show that he got a death threat from one of Grande’s fans.

In no time, Davidson got multiple tattoos commemorating his relationship with the songstress, including her signature bunny-ear mask behind his left ear. And both got “8418” tattoos, honoring Davidson’s father, Scott Davidson, who was a firefighter who died on Sept. 11, 2001, during the attack on the World Trade Center. However, recently fans noticed that Davidson's neck tattoo dedicated to Grande has been altered, the bunny ears became a heart, raising concerns.

Soon after their engagement, a source told ET that they were concerned she had jumped into something without thinking, hinting that their engagement might not work out.

"Ariana gets so excited about an idea and so set on making it happen that she doesn't always think it through," the source shared. "We, of course, want her to be happy, but this was a very quick lifetime decision. It's a little worrisome and we fear it was so spontaneous it might not last. One thing is for sure, Peter does look very much in love, and while they are young, they are certainly old enough to make this decision on their own."

Meanwhile, Grande has been in mourning after her romantic summer took a tragic turn with the loss of her ex, beloved rapper Mac Miller, in early September.

Miller's death prompted Grande to step back from several public events, including her planned performance at Saturday's F**k Cancer’s inaugural Barbara Berlanti Heroes fundraising gala, which Grande's manager Scooter Braun addressed at the event.

"Someone I'm very close to was supposed to come sing for you today, and because of things that she's going through, she couldn't be here today," Braun told the audience. "And while I was frustrated, being the manager, my wife, being who she always is, just looked at me and she goes, 'She needs this time.'"

Stayed tuned for more details on this breaking story.

