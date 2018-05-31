Ariana Grande Shares Sweet PDA Pic With Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are definitely not hiding their new romance!

On Thursday, the 24-year-old singer Instagrammed an adorable photo of the Saturday Night Live star with his arms around her, giving her a big kiss on the cheek. Following their respective splits earlier this month -- Davidson from Cazzie David and Grande from rapper Mac Miller -- the two were rumored to be an item after being spotted together by a source at an SNL after-party on May 13.

"I thought u into my life. Woah! look at my mind," Grande joked.

The photo follows Davidson's Instagram post with Grande on Wednesday, in which the two wore Harry Potter-inspired gear.

"The chamber of secrets has been opened ..." Davidson captioned the pic, to which Grande hilariously replied, “U tryna slytherin (I’m deleting my account now).”

Last week, Davidson appeared to defend their recent romance one day after Grande spoke out about her "toxic" relationship with Miller, following the rapper's arrest on a charge of DUI. Davidson, 24, took to his Instagram Story to defend himself against those commenting that his mental illness prevents him from being in a successful relationship. Davidson revealed last year that he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

"Normally I wouldn't comment on something like this cause like f**k you," he wrote. "But I've been hearing a lot of 'people with BPD can't be in relationships' talk. I just wanna let you know that's not true. Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can't be happy and in a relationship. It also doesn't mean that person makes a relationship toxic."

"I just think it's f**ked up to stigmatize people as crazy and say that they are unable to do stuff that anyone can do," Davidson continued. "It's not their fault and it's the wrong way for people to look at things. I may be crazy but at least I'm aware of it and not afraid to be honest about it and I'm not hiding behind a Twitter or Instagram account."

