Mac Miller Arrested on a Charge of DUI After Allegedly Crashing His Car and Leaving the Scene

Rapper Mac Miller was arrested early Thursday in Los Angeles, ET can confirm.

An official for the Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that 26-year-old Miller was the driver involved in a traffic collision with a power pole at 12:50 a.m. on Thursday in the San Fernando Valley in California. According to the official, Miller and his two passengers fled the scene on foot.

A short time later, Miller was arrested without incident at 1:50 a.m. for a misdemeanor DUI, the official continues. His friends were not arrested.

As of press time, Miller is still being held in jail with a bail set at $15,000.

The "Watching Movies" rapper's arrest comes after his split from singer Ariana Grande earlier this month after two years of dating. Though clearly, the two are still on good terms. Following news of the breakup, 24-year-old Grande took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet message about her ex.

"Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick," she wrote, referring to Miller's legal name. "I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!"

"Unconditional love is not selfish," she continued. "It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it's not you. I cant wait to know and support you forever and I'm so proud of you!!"

-- Reporting by Joseph Corral

