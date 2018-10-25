Ariana Grande is hitting the road!

Just weeks after her split from fiance Pete Davidson, the 25-year-old "God Is a Woman" singer has announced her upcoming Sweetener World Tour. The tour is in support of her album, Sweetener, which debuted in August.

The just-announced first leg of the tour will kick off in Albany, New York, on March 18 and conclude at Madison Square Garden in New York City, three months later on June 18. Hitting more than 40 cities in the United States and Canada, the North American dates will be followed by a yet-to-be-released international leg.

Tickets will go on pre-sale for American Express Card Members on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. and continue through Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. General sale has yet to be announced.

Grande shared the news on Twitter, with the tour's poster and a video featuring all the cities where she'll stop.

The exciting announcement follows a hard few weeks for the singer, who split from Davidson, 24, just over a month after her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, died of an apparent overdose. Miller and Grande split earlier this year and the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer quickly began her whirlwind romance with Davidson.

Grande got engaged to the Saturday Night Live star in June, before the pair called it quits in October. Since the breakup, Grande has canceled appearances and taken to social media with a post in honor of Miller and another about getting "rid of toxicity."

Earlier this week, Grande told fans in a since-deleted tweet that she was "ready" to go on tour.

"I'm ready. My heart needs it," she wrote in response to a fan. "Actually finalizing a few more things but I'm tryna get em dates to u asap."

A day later, she expanded on that, writing that music "fixes everythin[g]."

it fixes everythin https://t.co/lmMfMIMo6O — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 24, 2018

On Wednesday and Thursday, she teased fans that the announcement was imminent in a series of tweets.

be online tomorrow tho — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 24, 2018

yea she needs to log out https://t.co/TDAPV2Oa6g — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 25, 2018

hi — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 25, 2018

Keep reading for the full list of Grande's Sweetener World Tour stops!

March 18 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

March 20 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

March 22 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

March 25 - Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena

March 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

March 28 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

March 30 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

April 1 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

April 3 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

April 5 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

April 7 - Chicago, IL - United Center

April 10 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

April 12 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 13 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

April 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

April 17 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

April 18 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

April 20 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

April 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

April 25 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

April 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

April 30 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

May 2 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

May 3 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

May 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

May 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 17 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

May 19 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

May 21 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

May 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

May 25 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

May 28 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

May 29 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

May 31 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

June 4 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

June 7 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

June 8 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

June 10 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

June 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

June 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

June 18 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

