Ariana Grande Announces 'Sweetener' Tour Dates Following Pete Davidson Split
Ariana Grande is hitting the road!
Just weeks after her split from fiance Pete Davidson, the 25-year-old "God Is a Woman" singer has announced her upcoming Sweetener World Tour. The tour is in support of her album, Sweetener, which debuted in August.
The just-announced first leg of the tour will kick off in Albany, New York, on March 18 and conclude at Madison Square Garden in New York City, three months later on June 18. Hitting more than 40 cities in the United States and Canada, the North American dates will be followed by a yet-to-be-released international leg.
Tickets will go on pre-sale for American Express Card Members on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. and continue through Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. General sale has yet to be announced.
Grande shared the news on Twitter, with the tour's poster and a video featuring all the cities where she'll stop.
The exciting announcement follows a hard few weeks for the singer, who split from Davidson, 24, just over a month after her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, died of an apparent overdose. Miller and Grande split earlier this year and the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer quickly began her whirlwind romance with Davidson.
Grande got engaged to the Saturday Night Live star in June, before the pair called it quits in October. Since the breakup, Grande has canceled appearances and taken to social media with a post in honor of Miller and another about getting "rid of toxicity."
Earlier this week, Grande told fans in a since-deleted tweet that she was "ready" to go on tour.
"I'm ready. My heart needs it," she wrote in response to a fan. "Actually finalizing a few more things but I'm tryna get em dates to u asap."
A day later, she expanded on that, writing that music "fixes everythin[g]."
On Wednesday and Thursday, she teased fans that the announcement was imminent in a series of tweets.
Keep reading for the full list of Grande's Sweetener World Tour stops!
March 18 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center
March 20 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
March 22 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
March 25 - Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena
March 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
March 28 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
March 30 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
April 1 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
April 3 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
April 5 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
April 7 - Chicago, IL - United Center
April 10 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
April 12 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 13 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
April 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
April 17 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
April 18 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
April 20 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
April 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 25 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
April 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
April 30 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
May 2 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
May 3 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
May 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
May 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 17 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
May 19 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
May 21 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
May 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena
May 25 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
May 28 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
May 29 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
May 31 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena
June 4 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
June 7 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
June 8 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
June 10 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
June 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
June 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
June 18 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
