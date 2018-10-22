Looks like Ariana Grande is turning over a new leaf after her split from ex-fiance Pete Davidson.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old singer shared a message on her Instagram Story reading, “Protect your peace, get rid of toxicity, cleanse your space, cultivate love.” The message comes after news broke last week that she and Davidson have called it quits after a whirlwind romance that started in May.

Meanwhile, Grande also continued to post videos of the exes' pet pig together, Piggy Smalls.

On Saturday, 24-year-old Davidson addressed his split from Grande for the first time during a comedy show with Judd Apatow at Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles, joking about having to move out of the New York City apartment he and Grande were living in together.

"Well, as you could tell, I don't want to be here. There's a lot going on," he told the audience, according to multiple outlets. "Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?"

After getting engaged in June, Davidson and Grande moved in together into a lavish 4,023 square-foot apartment in NYC, ET previously reported. However, in a later interview with GQ, Davidson made it clear the luxurious space was Grande's.

“She’s really sweet. She’s like, ‘This is our house,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here,’” he told the magazine. “She’s like, ‘We’re getting married!’ And I’m like, ‘I know, thank you for letting me stay here.’”

A source previously told ET that the Saturday Night Live star is "heartbroken" over their breakup.

“Ariana made the final decision," the source said. "It was time to realize this wasn’t the right time for them and Pete is incredibly heartbroken. Pete is still so in love with her. He wanted his whole world to revolve around her but she was emotionally unavailable. He realizes she was at her limit with pressure from everyone and everything around her. There were days she just wanted to run away from the world just to get some peace and quiet and peace of mind. Pete had to give her that space out of love."

