Pete Davidson Addresses Ariana Grande Split for the First Time

Pete Davidson is finally publicly discussing his split from pop star Ariana Grande.

The 24-year-old comedian appeared at Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles on Saturday night for Judd & Pete for America, a comedy show with Judd Apatow benefiting Swing Left, a progressive political organization. While there, he seemed to be able to crack some jokes regarding his tumultuous personal life in recent days.

"Well, as you could tell, I don't want to be here. There's a lot going on," he playfully told those in attendance, according to multiple outlets. "Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?"

As ET previously reported, after getting engaged, the pair purchased a $16 million, 4,023 square-foot apartment in New York City to share. However, in an interview with GQ, Davidson hinted that he wasn’t the one who dropped all the cash on the new digs.

“She’s really sweet. She’s like, ‘This is our house,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here,’” Davidson told the magazine. “She’s like, ‘We’re getting married!’ And I’m like, ‘I know, thank you for letting me stay here.’”

That would certainly explain Davidson’s quest for a new home, if that is actually the case.

Davidson’s appearance comes almost a week after news first surfaced that the songstress decided to end their engagement after four months.

“Ariana made the final decision," a source previously told ET. "It was time to realize this wasn’t the right time for them and Pete is incredibly heartbroken. Pete is still so in love with her. He wanted his whole world to revolve around her but she was emotionally unavailable. He realizes she was at her limit with pressure from everyone and everything around her. There were days she just wanted to run away from the world just to get some peace and quiet and peace of mind. Pete had to give her that space out of love."

“They have not stopped talking since they made the decision to split and in fact they plan on trying to stay close friends or maybe one day even more than that," the source added. “They are remaining positive and looking forward to a future together where they may be best friends and still haven’t ruled out the possibility of one day making their relationship work."

Since the split, both Davidson and Grande have been avoiding the public eye. He canceled a comedy show prior to Saturday and the singer has laid low besides performing in a TV special honoring the musical Wicked celebrating its 15 years on Broadway.

