Ariana Grande might be taking some time off from social media in the wake of her split from Pete Davidson.

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, posting a since-deleted message about her involvement in the upcoming Wicked TV special. Grande performed “The Wizard and I” at the event, which included original cast member, Idina Menzel.

In the since-deleted message, Grande wrote, “OK, today was [very] special and I’m so grateful I was able to be there. Time to say bye bye again to the internet for jus a lil bit. It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not tryna see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep goin. Love u. And thank u for bein here always.”

She also posted a selfie with green lipstick for the event, which she kept up, writing, “Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!!! Not today satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either and not no more u can suck my big green d**k. Finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye."

Instagram Stories

She also posed backstage with Menzel, writing, “If y’all told me ab any of this 15 years ago……. bye.”

Grande’s former fiance, Davidson, however, pulled out of the Temple University “Comedy Night Live” for “personal reasons” after news of the split came out earlier this week.

Grande -- who has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, last month -- cancelled an appearance at F**k Cancer’s inaugural Barbara Berlanti Heroes fundraising gala over the weekend shortly before the news broke.

A source previously told ET of the split, “Ariana made the final decision. It was time to realize this wasn’t the right time for them and Pete is incredibly heartbroken. Pete is still so in love with her. He wanted his whole world to revolve around her, but she was emotionally unavailable.”

