Pete Davidson Looks Blue In First Sighting Since Ariana Grande Breakup

Pete Davidson is looking somber.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member was spotted in New York City for the first time since his and Ariana Grande's engagement was called off. Wearing a black-and-red Eckō Unlimited sweatsuit, a blue Davidson kept his head down under the hoodie as he got into his Mercedes Benz with a male friend.

The comedian's "AG” tattoo on his right thumb was still visible after the "Dangerous Woman" singer covered her “Pete” finger tattoo during her first appearance at a pre-taped performance in the upcoming Wicked musical special on Tuesday. Davidson was scheduled to make an appearance at Temple University's "Comedy Night Live" on Wednesday. However, in the wake of his breakup with Grande, he dropped out due to "personal reasons."

News broke of Davidson and Grande's split on Sunday, a day after the former Nickelodeon star dropped out of her scheduled performance at F**k Cancer’s inaugural Barbara Berlanti Heroes fundraising gala. A source told ET on Monday that the pop star was the one to end their engagement.

“Ariana made the final decision," the source said. "It was time to realize this wasn’t the right time for them and Pete is incredibly heartbroken. Pete is still so in love with her. He wanted his whole world to revolve around her but she was emotionally unavailable. He realizes she was at her limit with pressure from everyone and everything around her. There were days she just wanted to run away from the world just to get some peace and quiet and peace of mind. Pete had to give her that space out of love."

Grande has since returned her engagement ring but is keeping their pet pig, Piggy Smallz. She also took to Instagram to let her devoted fans that she was taking a break from social media.

