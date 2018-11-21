Meghan Markle's Chic Burgundy Coat Is on Sale!

This is not a drill: Meghan Markle's outfit is on sale!

The Duchess of Sussex visited the Hubb Community Kitchen on Wednesday in West London, wearing a chic monochrome outfit of a burgundy collared dress and matching coat, both from Club Monaco.

If you love this ensemble, you're in luck as the brand's Black Friday sale has kicked off and both pieces are now discounted.

Using the code CMBLACKFRIDAY18, you can receive 25% off the $228 dress and 30% off the already on-sale $349 coat.

Although there is only one size left of the frock, all sizes are available for the coat. Act fast and shop them below.

Club Monaco Daylina Coat $349, Sale $245

Club Monaco Sallyet Dress $228, Sale $171

