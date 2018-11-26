Victoria Beckham Is Launching a YouTube Channel

Victoria Beckham is giving us what we really, really want!

The former Spice Girl announced via an Instagram video on Saturday that she is launching a YouTube channel centered on style.

In the video, the designer is joined by fashion editor Derek Blasberg at her Dover Street store in London as she reveals the exciting news.

"Today I have special news to share. I will be launching my own @youtube channel with beauty tutorials, styling tips and lots of stuff from me. Stay tuned!," Beckam captioned the video post.

"This is a new chapter right now. I can put my foot on the gas and do everything that I've wanted to do for a long, long time," VB said in the video.

She celebrated her eponymous line's 10th anniversary this year, and took home the Fashion Icon Award at the 2018 People's Choice Awards in November.

We can't wait for behind-the-scenes exclusives on her collections, beauty secrets and savvy styling advice to achieve Beckham's impeccable, tailored looks.

Watch the full announcement video and subscribe to her channel here.

