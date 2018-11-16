Victoria Beckham is taking a trip down memory lane of her iconic style moments.

The fashion designer reflects on some of her most memorable outfits in a hilarious video with Vogue, from the sheer corseted black dress she wore to the 1997 Brit Awards as Posh Spice to the custom navy blue maternity dress she wore to Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding in 2011.

But what really caught our eye and got us laughing was Beckham's humorous commentary on the matching leather ensemble she and husband David wore in 1999.

"I think it was relevant at the time. I think so. Maybe it was just as funny back then, I just didn't know about it," the former pop star jokes. "And actually very cute. They were really stiff."

The gorgeous couple donned the statement look to a Versace party in London, despite the fact that they were wearing Gucci.

"But the bizarre thing was, it was a Versace event, but we turned up wearing matching Gucci leather, which is bizarre," the It Brit explains. "And I still have these. I still have these outfits."

When the host asks, "How would you wear it today?," VB simply responds with, "I wouldn't."

Watch the full video below:

