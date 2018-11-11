Victoria Beckham knows what we want, what we really really want.

The 44-year-old designer was honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2018 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, where she used part of her acceptance speech to give a telling nod to the Spice Girls, as her former girl group prepares to embark on a reunion tourwithout her.

"I do apologize for reading off of cards, but I hung up my microphone some time ago, and I get a little scared when I get on stage and I see a mic," she conceded, going on to express her love of design in the years since parting ways with the Spice Girls. "This award really does mean so much to me. 10 years ago, I embarked on the most exciting, nerve-racking and all-consuming vision. And to have that recognized here tonight is just incredible."

Beckham then continued her speech, playfully working in some lyrics from the Girls' most famous song, "Wannabe."

"I always told myself, 'Dream big, and then dream even bigger.' And I wanted to show that, if I can do it, then really anyone can do it. And what you can achieve really can be limitless, if you, I can't help it, if you really, really want it, OK?" she shared, to the joy of the audience.

"They told me at the table, they said, 'You've come all the way from London, you've got to get up then and you've got to give them what they want, what they really, really want," she added. "That's all I'm saying."

Always good to get some Posh Spice from Beckham, even if only for a moment!

Beckham then explained how her advocacy for female empowerment has been a throughline during her entire career.

"So many years ago, I started with girl power, and now that message is still as strong as ever, but now it's through the privilege of being able to empower women through my designs," she shared. "I've always been surrounded by strong, supportive women. And that's as true now as it was back then. So, for all the women out there who have ever been doubted or doubted themselves, this award tonight is for all of us."

Watch below for more on the Spice Girls reunion tour.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Spice Girls Add More Shows to UK Reunion Tour as Ticket Demand Skyrockets

Eva Longoria Jokes About Bringing 'Latina Spice' to the Spice Girls Tour (Exclusive)

Why the Spice Girls Didn't Ask Victoria Beckham to Be on the Reunion Tour

Related Gallery