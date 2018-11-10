The Spice Girls reunion tour just got expanded.

Tickets for the group's highly anticipated 2019 U.K. stadium tour went on sale on Saturday, but due to demand from fans -- many of whom couldn't get tickets to the six announced dates -- five more concerts have been added.

The tour was originally set to begin at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on June 1, 2019, however the group has added two more dates to the same location, now kicking off their tour on May 29. They've also added another date at Coventry's Ricoh Stadium, as well as two more at London's Wembley Stadium.

Mel C couldn't help but thank fans for their overwhelming support on Twitter. She, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell will be reuniting, while Victoria Beckham focuses on her family and fashion line.

"I know you’ve been bombarded with promo stuff lately but I just wanted to say I’m completely overwhelmed with the response to our tour," Mel C tweeted. “Wow! I did not expect that. It’s going to be AMAZING!! Thank you so much!”

See the new tour schedule below:

Wednesday, May 29: Manchester – Etihad Stadium

Friday, May 31: Manchester – Etihad Stadium

Saturday, June 1: Manchester – Etihad Stadium

Monday, June 3: Coventry – Ricoh Stadium

Tuesday, June 4: Coventry – Ricoh Stadium

Thursday, June 6: Sunderland – Stadium Of Light

Saturday, June 8: Edinburgh – BT Murrayfield Stadium

Monday, June 10: Bristol – Ashton Gate Stadium

Thursday, June 13: London – Wembley Stadium

Friday, June 14: London – Wembley Stadium

Saturday, June 15: London – Wembley Stadium

The Spice Girls recently opened up about why Victoria isn't involved in their new endeavor, revealing that they never actually asked her.

"Do you know what is actually quite funny?" Mel C asked during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. "I saw Victoria recently and obviously we’ve all been in contact, she is still very much a part of the Spice Girls, she really supports us and we really support her. But she did raise the point that she was never actually asked. We just presumed.”

"She just didn’t want to do it," Emma added. "She was busy with her fashion and she has moved on. The philosophy of us is that we are a band, on and off the stage and we care for each other, we support each other and we support her and she has been a huge part of our lives and we care about her, so it’s all good."

See more in the video below.

