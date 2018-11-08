The Spice Girls are going back on tour, but they will be one spice light when they hit the road next summer.

Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm, aka Ginger, Baby, Scary, and Sporty Spice appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show on ITV in the U.K., where they explained why they didn't bother asking Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, to come on tour.

"Do you know what is actually quite funny," Mel C said. "I saw Victoria recently and obviously we’ve all been in contact, she is still very much a part of the Spice Girls, she really supports us and we really support her. But she did raise the point that she was never actually asked. We just presumed.”

Geri confirmed Mel C's take, saying, "I spoke to her two days ago, before the announcement and she has said it for years that she just doesn’t want to do it anymore, so we knew that."

This isn't a case of spice gone bad, but really the girls knowing and understanding each other very well.

"She just didn’t want to do it," Emma said. "She was busy with her fashion and she has moved on. The philosophy of us is that we are a band, on and off the stage and we care for each other, we support each other and we support her and she has been a huge part of our lives and we care about her, so it’s all good."

A source told ET on Monday that Victoria wasn't taking part in the tour because "she has a family to look after and a business to run."

Victoria showed her support for the girls on her Instagram when they made the tour announcement.

"Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!" she wrote. "I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year."

The Spice Girls also revealed that Posh was never that into the performance aspect of the group.

"We realized that a while back that she didn’t enjoy that so much," Emma said.

As for that cheeky Halloween costume Mel B sported, where she dressed as Victoria and held a sign that said "No I Am Not Going On Tour," the girls say that's just her sense of humor.

"It’s very tongue in cheek and I really enjoyed being Victoria for the night," Mel B said.

And the girls all agree that should Victoria ever wish to return to her Posh roots, the "door is open."

