So here’s the story from A to Z!

The Spice Girls broke the Internet on Monday with the big news that they were reuniting (sans Victoria Beckham) for a six-show reunion tour in the United Kingdom. But not to be overshadowed by this news is the massive bombshell that Geri Halliwell (aka Ginger Spice) dropped on fans.

The 46-year-old singer, who originally left the group in 1998 leading to their eventual breakup (yes, we’re still bitter), took to social media to share the reunion news and managed to blow fans’ minds in the process.

“@spiceigrls -hai-Si-ja-hold tight #spicegirls #tour2019,” she captioned a video of the reunion announcement.

Fans were quick to note that the lyrics that many had thought were “Hi C Ya” or I See Ya” were actually the girls saying, “Yes, yes, yes,” in three different languages — Japanese, Spanish, and German, in fact.

The revelation came as a shock to many lifelong fans, who took to social media to express their disbelief. See the best reactions below:

WHAT!?? How did I not know the correct lyrics?? All these years I've thought it was "Ha, See Ya hold tight" #SpiceGirlsReunion#SpiceGirls ✌🏻 https://t.co/n1xkB0FCfi — CLΔIRΣ ΣDШΔRDS 🌟 (@claire3979) November 5, 2018

I was today years old when I found out the lyrics weren’t “ha, see ya, hold tight”



I get it now, yes in different languages. Genius.



🤦🏻‍♂️ — David Baines (@davidbaines1) November 5, 2018

Sorry no I categorically refuse to believe the lyrics are “hai si ja” and not “hi see ya” https://t.co/5zAIZz3LaB — Joe Gunn (@joegunn) November 5, 2018

Just found out that in that @spicegirls tune that goes "Hai Si Ja, Hold Tight"



Hai, Si and Ja are 'Yes' in Japanese, Spanish and German respectively....#mindblown — SEGA otaku 🍺 🍣 (@SEGAotaku) November 6, 2018

For more from the Spice Girls reunion, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Adele Shares Epic Throwback Pic in Excitement for Spice Girls Tour: ‘I Am Ready’

Why Victoria Beckham Isn't Taking Part in the Spice Girls Reunion Tour

Victoria Beckham Responds After Spice Girls Announce Official Reunion Tour Dates

Related Gallery