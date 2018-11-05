Adele is "ready" to spice up her life!

The songstress took to social media on Monday to share her excitement about the Spice Girls' official announcement that they’re reuniting to tour in 2019.

And, it turns out the “Hello” singer was quite the fangirl back in the day!

In a cute throwback snap posted on Instagram, the Brit can be seen sitting in what appears to be her bedroom as a young girl, with a wall of Spice Girls posters behind her.

The impressive array of images included a solo one of Emma Bunton and a fun collage of the quintet sporting red noses.

“HA! This is how I feel right now! I AM READY ✌,” she captioned the photo.

Adele previously dished on her love for the popstars during an episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, during which the two belted out “Wannabe,” and Adele shared that her first heartbreak was when Geri Horner left the group in 1998.

"It was a huge moment in my life when they came out," she told Corden. "It was girl power, and it was these five ordinary girls who did so well and got out. It was a really important period of my life."

Victoria Beckham was quick to give Adele her seal of approval, describing the cover as “genius.”

The powerful girl group shared their tour news on Monday after many months of speculation that they were preparing to get back together.

ET previously learned of the eight-show stadium tour of the U.K. through a source.

See more on the hotly-anticipated reunion below.

RELATED CONTENT:

WATCH: Adele Reveals Spice Girls Obsession on Flawless 'Carpool Karaoke' Sketch

NEWS: Why Victoria Beckham Isn't Taking Part in the Spice Girls Reunion Tour

NEWS: Spice Girls Officially Reuniting for Summer Stadium Tour (Minus Victoria Beckham): First Pic!

Related Gallery