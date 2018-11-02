Get ready to spice up your life!

Sources tell ET that the Spice Girls, minus "Posh Spice" Victoria Beckham, will embark on a limited, eight-show stadium tour in the U.K. next year. According to the sources, the tour is scheduled to be announced on Monday, Nov. 5.

Rumors of the iconic British girl group reuniting and heading on tour began after Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel C. and Mel B. reunited at Geri Halliwell's home in London in February. Following their meet up, the group released a statement expressing how they were ready to "explore some incredible new opportunities together."

"We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls," the five women said in a statement to ET at the time. "The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations."

Following the reunion and statement, Beckham remained adamant that the group was not going to be performing shows any time soon. Her statements seemed to contradict Mel B, who frequently commented on the likelihood of the Spice Girls returning to the stage.

"We will be doing stuff this year together," the America's Got Talent judge told ET in March.

Then in September, Halliwell, Mel B, Mel C and Bunton -- minus Beckham -- shared a photo while FaceTiming each other, which only intensified speculations that they had something up their sleeves.

For now, it looks like fans will have to wait until next week to see what the news really is.

