Victoria Beckham was in the mood to celebrate this weekend, as her fashion brand rang in its 10th anniversary with a show at London Fashion Week.

The often-stoic designer was clearly overcome with emotion as she grinned, waved, clasped her hands in front of her mouth, and cheered as her show wrapped.

Beckham, 44, sported a camel coat and black pants on the runway, letting her hair fly out of her ponytail with the rush of emotion.

She later posed with her parents on Instagram, writing, “What an incredible day, so thankful for all the support of my family x vb #vbsince08.”

Beckham also posted a photo with her four kids — Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7 — on Instagram, giving herself and her only daughter crowns. “Kisses," she captioned the family photo.

The best moment came during Beckham’s after party celebration where she jammed out to the Spice Girls’ song, “Spice Up Your Life."

“Disclaimer: high heels on the sofa at @marksclubmayfair. #startsomethingpriceless.”

The former Posh Spice shows off some serious Spice Girls moves, singing along to some of the lyrics, while seemingly forgetting the rest.

Beckham recently honored her special anniversary with a family cover shoot for British Vogue. Watch the clip below for more:

