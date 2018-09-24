Friendship never ends -- especially when’s there FaceTime!

Four of the five Spice Girls enjoyed a video chat and Mel B, aka Scary Spice, shared the fun with fans by posting a screenshot of the chat on her Instagram account on Monday.

The epic snap showed Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) FaceTiming Mel B, Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) who appeared to be hanging together.

“Nothing like a spice girls face time #friendshipneverends #girlpower #chitchat 😍😘 yipppeeee,” Mel B captioned the fun photo.

Sadly, Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) was nowhere to be seen.

The post came on the same day that Mel B made an appearance on U.K. show Loose Women, during which she fueled ongoing talk that the girl group is planning to reunite.

“There is a reunion happening, now it's going to be -- I'm not supposed to say when -- but it is happening,” dished the 43-year-old singer, who posted a photo with Halliwell on Saturday.

Mel B was then quizzed about which members would be involved in the reunion, to which she responded, “Definitely, definitely. Yes, kind of [all of us]. It's definitely four of us.''

According to The Sun on Sunday, the girls previously received a near $200 million proposal [150 million pounds] to reunite and hoped manager Simon Fuller would convince Beckham to get on board but was unable to.

The “Wannabe” singers last toured together more than 10 years ago during a reunion jaunt. Their last performance as a quintet was at the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony in London.

See more on the group, and some of their celebrity impersonators, below.

