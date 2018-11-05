The Spice Girls are hitting the road!

Following the announcement that the British girl group is reuniting next year -- without Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) -- the group took to Instagram on Monday to share the dates for their upcoming tour.

In the hilarious video, Mel B (Scary Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) are ready for a news interview in four separate cities -- Spice World, London, Liverpool and Los Angeles. Prior to their faux-interview the girls argue about their outfits.

"Geri, what is that?" Mel B questions. "... It did say we were all going to be in black tuxedos. Now, ask yourself, is that a black tuxedo? I think you'll find you are in fact wearing a sparkly blue dress."

"We're going on tour and people need to see it to believe it," Geri defends.

The girls continue some cross talk before Mel C says, "Seriously, we can't be falling out now if we're going on tour."

Emma ends the funny spat by starting to sing their 1997 song "Spice Up Your Life," and all the girls eventually join in!

"Breaking Spice news... Tickets on sale Saturday 10.30am ✌🏻 #GirlPower #FriendshipNeverEnds," the group captioned the video.

Though the tour won't include Victoria, she took to Instagram Monday morning to share her love with the group.

"Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!" she wrote. "I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year."

"I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends," she added.

The six-show tour will kick off June 1, 2019 in Manchester, England, before concluding in Wembley, England, two weeks later. Tickets will go on sale Saturday, Nov. 10 at 10:30 a.m. Keep reading for all the stops on the tour!

June 1 -- Manchester Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

June 3 -- Coventry Ricoh Stadium, Coventry, England

June 6 -- Sunderland Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England

June 8 -- Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland

June 10 -- Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, England

June 15 -- London Wembley Stadium, Wembley, England

