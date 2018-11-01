Who Do You Think You Are, Mel B?

The 43-year-old former Spice Girl dressed up as her former bandmate, Victoria Beckham, for Halloween, and the costume wasn’t without it’s not-so-subtle digs.

Mel B, aka Scary Spice, rocked Victoria’s brunette bob wig, a black dress (though it’s unknown if it’s a “little Gucci dress”), and a face mask. But the real eyebrow raiser is the sign she’s holding up, which reads, “No I am not going on tour.”

She was joined by her friend Gary Madatyan, who dressed as Victoria’s husband, David Beckham.

He was holding up a sign that read, “Please please please, do it for the Spice fans,” which could be Mel's words of encouragement to her former bandmate.

“Yesssss @heidiklum yuppie first year coming to her party wow wow wow what an amazing Halloween party right now, seriously it’s on fire haha me and @gary_90210 never laughed soooo much #livingmybestlife #ny #bellylaughs @lavony was lit,” Mel captioned one shot.

Ginger Spice, aka Geri Halliwell, commented on one of Mel B’s Instagram photos with a laughing emoji.

She wore the look to the party of her America’s Got Talent judge, Heidi Klum, who is known for her epic Halloween looks and who chose to dress as Fiona to her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz’s Shrek this year.

The Spice Girls have been long rumoured to reunite for the past few years, following last year’s 20th anniversary of “Wannabe.”

In February the bandmates, including Emma Bunton and Mel C, all reunited at Geri’s house with their former manager, Simon Fuller. Then in September, the group, sans Victoria, enjoyed a fun FaceTime call. But no official plans for a reunion have been announced, despite Mel B’s frequent insistence that they will be reuniting soon.

“There is a reunion happening, now it’s going to be — I’m not supposed to say when — but it is happening,” Mel B said on British talk show Loose Women in September. At the time she said it was "definitely" happening, but noted that, "It's definitely four of us," implying Victoria would not be joining her bandmates.

