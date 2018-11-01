It was a couple’s Halloween for Heidi Klum and her boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz!

The 45-year-old supermodel is known for her over-the-top Halloween costumes and her annual party, but she rarely is joined by a significant other for a couple’s look.

This year, however, the America’s Got Talent judge dressed up as Princess Fiona to Kaulitz’s Shrek.

The pair spent hours in makeup and prosthetics to turn into the jolly green ogres.

"It’s special that I finally found my Shrek,” Klum tells ET. "I kind of always wanted to be Fiona, but I never had the Shrek to do it with."

GC Images

WireImage

WireImage

Klum has made headlines in the past for her outrageous Halloween getups, including an old lady, the monster from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video, Jessica Rabbit, and more.

"It is so sweet that he’s actually doing this,” Klum adds of her man. "I’ve done this many times, doing prosthetics and all of this stuff, so for him to go through this is pretty phenomenal.”

The pair arrived in a large white flower-covered carriage and shared a series of ogre smooches on the red carpet. They also posed with a carriage full of ogre babies.

"I’m sweating! I’m completely soaked, but it’s fun,” Kaulitz tells ET, joking he’d gained lots of weight for the part.

"I’m going to have to help you to go to the bathroom because I don’t think he can find his… thing… under that stomach,” Klum quips.

