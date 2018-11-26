Amber Heard Wears Fashion-Forward Swim Cap at 'Aquaman' Premiere

Amber Heard channels her Aquaman character, Mera, on the blue carpet!

The actress attended the film's world premiere in London on Monday, sporting a head-turning green-and-gold metallic, brocade cut-out, plunging gown and matching headpiece from Valentino's Haute Couture collection that resembled a swim cap -- fitting for the movie's aquatic theme.

ET's Nischelle Turner got the scoop on the show-stopping look from Heard, who "wanted to make a splash".

"You know I saw this dress walk down the red carpet in Paris at the Valentino Haute Couture show and I just, my jaw dropped and I looked over at my stylist who was sitting a few seats away and she just mouthed to me 'Oh my god' and I was like yes, I just knew. I mean I'm wearing a swim cap for god's sake."

The style star explained she stands by her fashion choices and doesn't care what others think. She recently tweeted an empowering response to a story that called out her nipples.

"I don't care what people have to say about my fashion choices. I dress for my own self; however, to say I had a malfunction because you could see my body, I'm not ashamed of it. I don't care how it looks to you or the effect it has on you. How dare you tell me it's a malfunction. My nipples or any part of me are not a malfunction."

The blonde beauty completed the dramatic ensemble with gold peep-toe platform sandals by Brian Atwood and Beladora jewelry. Heard kept her makeup simple with a subtle peachy pink pout, shimmery neutral eyes, subtly contoured cheeks and brushed-up brows.

She was joined by her co-star, Jason Momoa, who plays the title hero. The actor opted for a cool, casual outfit in a leather jacket and coated jeans.

Aquaman hits theaters Dec. 21. For more on the movie, see below:

