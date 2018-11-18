Amber Heard knows how to turn heads!



The gorgeous blonde bombshell attended a promotional event in Beijing, China on Sunday for her upcoming superhero tentpole Aquaman in a Celine dress that is bound to get your full attention. The sparkling black number is sleeveless and features a short skirt and a huge tear-drop cutout that extends almost to her navel. She completed the bold look with a red lip and a wonderfully messy braided updo.



Also on hand was the film’s star Jason Momoa and director James Wan, who all posed for some photos and greeted the army of DC fans in attendance.



"They had me at sword and a crown," Heard told ET at the premiere of her latest film, London Fields. "[Executive producer] Zack Snyder and I spoke on the phone and I didn't really think a comic book [film] would be something that would be appropriate for me. I didn't really... knowing nothing about the comic book world, knowing nothing about the universe, I didn't really have any reason to feel like that would resonate with my sensibilities or my core principals."

AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

"I had a limited experience, limited exposure to women in that world,” she continued. “And then... he explained this badass, kickass warrior queen to me and I thought, again, sword and a crown? OK!"



In the film, she plays Mera, the daughter of King Nereus and, as she mentioned, is being groomed to be queen herself. She has the ability to manipulate water, not to mention telepathic talents. Long story short, she is indeed a formidable character!



Aquaman surges into theaters on Dec. 21.

