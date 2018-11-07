Aquaman has arrived! He’s just a little waxy.

This week, Madame Tussauds in Orlando, Florida, debuted their brand-new wax figure crafted to depict Jason Momoa as the seafaring superhero.

In images of the new statue, Aquaman stands in an attack position before a beach background while sporting his green-and-gold armor and his trident at the ready.

The new addition is part of the “Justice League: A Call for Heroes” exhibit which also includes Ben Affleck’s Batman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill’s Superman.

The timing is especially important considering the Aquaman film arrives in theaters on Dec. 14. Warner Bros., the studio behind the film, took an active role in creating the wax figure. The Consumer Products division of the company ensured that the new figure accurately captured Momoa’s imposing look.

”There is nowhere else in the world where fans can not only see a striking wax figure of Jason Momoa as Aquaman before the film hits theatres, but also take a SELFIE with the A-lister and actually join him in battle with the Justice League to save the world," James Paulding, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Orlando, said in a statement on the new addition, via ScreenRant. "It's the adventure of a lifetime that ONLY Madame Tussauds can deliver!"

Fans of Aquaman will be able to visit when the figure officially joins “Justice League: A Call for Heroes” on Dec. 4.

