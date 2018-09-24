Jon Hamm is ready for the cape and the cowl should DC come calling.

ET's Angelique Jackson spoke with Hamm at the premiere of his new film Bad Times at the El Royale, where he addressed the headlines he made when he said he'd be interested in playing Batman.

"My God, yeah, it's fun. That's a part of the culture we live in, and we're making those movies more and more, but they're also making more creatively and more originally," Hamm said.

"And sure, it's always an exciting thing to have your name in the list so that's great," he added.

Hamm made headlines earlier this month when he appeared on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, where he explained his longtime interest in playing the role.

"It depends on the script, what the story is," Hamm said in the interview. "I am a huge comic book fan, always have been. I've read comic books since I was 9 or younger. And I'm pretty knowledgeable about a lot of them. And I like the genre, and I like when they're done well."

The 47-year-old did acknowledge that nothing formal has happened regarding casting.

“I’ve heard rumors about that since season one of Mad Men,” he explained. “I’ve never had a conversation with anybody about it. Literally. And I sat in rooms with all these guys. Never been offered anything. I think the internet wants what it wants."

Meanwhile, Hamm is happy to appear in Bad Times at the El Royale, a completely unique story with twists, turns and a lot of surprises.

"I'm excited to see people's reactions because it's not based on a comic book. It's not based on a board game or amusement park ride, it's not based on anything but what Drew [Goddard, the writer/director] kind of dreamed up and that's kind of cool," Hamm said. "So I'm excited for people to see it and then tell their friends about it and hopefully see it again."

Bad Times at the El Royale is in theaters Oct. 12. For more on Hamm, watch the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Jon Hamm Expresses Interest in Playing Batman Amid Ben Affleck Ousting Reports

Jon Hamm and Ed Harris Join Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun: Maverick' Cast

Go Behind the Scenes of Jon Hamm and Jeremy Renner's Wild New Comedy, 'Tag' (Exclusive)



